The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Kenosha

DHS Memo Told Officials to Make Comments Favorable to Kenosha Shootings Suspect

DHS talking points obtained by NBC News show officials were told to speak sympathetically about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Department of Homeland Security sign
Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Federal law enforcement officials were directed to make public comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to internal Department of Homeland Security talking points obtained by NBC News.

In preparing Homeland Security officials for questions about Rittenhouse from the media, the document suggests that they note that he "took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners."

Another set of talking points distributed to Homeland Security officials said the media were incorrectly labeling the group Patriot Prayer as racists after clashes erupted between the group and protesters in Portland, Oregon.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

amy coney barrett 9 hours ago

Faith Group Deletes Mentions of Barrett From Its Website

Brad Parscale 10 hours ago

Brad Parscale Steps Down From Trump Campaign to Get ‘Help' After Police Incident

Rittenhouse, 17, supported Trump and police on his social media pages before he traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha on Aug. 25 with an AR-15-style rifle, authorities say. Rittenhouse was arrested on first-degree murder charges and is fighting extradition to Wisconsin. His attorneys argue that he was acting in self-defense.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

KenoshaDonald TrumpWhite HouseWisconsinDepartment of Homeland Security
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us