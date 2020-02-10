Super Tuesday

No Clear Front-Runner Has Emerged Ahead of Texas Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate

The race appears to be up in the air with about one week to go before early voting begins

By Julie Fine

NBC 5 News

Early voting ahead of Super Tuesday begins Feb. 18 with no clear front runner in the Texas Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Contrast that to the beginning of 2018, when former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso was on his way to visiting all 254 counties in the state. He became a fundraising machine that year, eventually out-raising Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“He became a phenomenon. There is no one in the Democratic field this time who shows that kind of political ability, that ability to generate enthusiasm and fundraising,” said SMU political science professor Cal Jillson.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Will New Hampshire Crown a Frontrunner in the First-in-the-Nation Primary?

Amazon 5 hours ago

Amazon Wants to Depose Trump After Losing $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Contract

This time around the top two candidates, according to a recent Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll, are combat veteran M.J. Hegar, and State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas). In the poll, Hegar was at 8%, and West came in at 6%. No other candidate broke 5%.

Hegar has about a $1 million the bank, and West has about $500,000, according to The Dallas Morning News. Jillson said the 2018 was unusual, and this race is not.

“This is a very traditional Texas senate race with an experienced incumbent, all the money he is going to need against a Democratic field in which no one has broken out,” Jillson said.

“Texas Democrats don’t know who their U.S. Senate candidates are and don’t care," Cornyn's press secretary Krista Piferrer said. "We will be ready for whichever Elizabeth Warren clone emerges from the runoff in May ."

This article tagged under:

Super TuesdayJOHN CORNYNRoyce Westmj hegarTexas Democratic Primary
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us