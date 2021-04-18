DallasNews.com

McConaughey May Be Viable Candidate for Texas Governor; Poll Shows Actor Ahead of Abbott

If he were to take the plunge and run for governor, the poll found, 45% of Texas registered voters would vote for McConaughey

By Robert T. Garrett and Gromer Jeffers Jr. | The Dallas Morning News

Actor Matthew McConaughey watches on the Texas Longhorns sideline in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey commands more support to be Texas’ next governor than incumbent Greg Abbott, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

However, the film actor and political newcomer could hit potholes in either major party’s primary if he enters next year’s governor’s race, the poll found.

For months, McConaughey has teased political pundits and TV talk show hosts with musings that he might enter politics in his home state.

