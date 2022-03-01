Vote Results Delayed in Denton County

Republican primary election results from Denton County will be delayed after technical difficulties forced two polling places to remain open late.

Problems with the electronic poll books used to verify voters at two of Denton County's 131 polling locations mean those sites must stay open until 9 p.m., rather than closing at 7 p.m., and results cannot be reported until they close, the county said in a statement.

County spokesperson Dawn Cobb said that while the devices were reset, poll workers had to verify voter identities by phone, which was slower. She said she did not know what the underlying problem with the poll books was.

The delay will not affect the reporting of Democratic results because the two sites that had issues only had Republican polling sites, Cobb said. Under Texas law, the parties operate separate primaries.

County elections administrator Frank Phillips said in a statement that their use of paper ballots "creates a system to track all votes and maintain the integrity of the election."

Texas' election chief says "damaged ballot sheets" in Houston are slowing down vote-counting in the state's largest county.