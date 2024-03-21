Texas Representative Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, announced Thursday he will run for Speaker of the Texas House. Incumbent Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told reporters earlier in the week he expects to stay in his post despite campaigning in a tough May runoff election.

In March, Speaker Phelan came in second to former Orange County GOP Party Chair, David Covey, in the Southeast Texas race.

“The dysfunction in the Texas House during 2023 highlights a need for change at the Capitol. Two weeks ago, Republican voters across Texas sent a strong and unmistakable signal that Texas needs a new paradigm," said Rep. Oliverson.

“My focus remains on reelecting our Republican colleagues in runoffs and strengthening our majority in the Texas House… That’s the job of the Texas Speaker, and it’s where my focus is and will continue to be,” Speaker Phelan told reporters.

Speaker Phelan has recently led the House through some of its most conservative sessions. Lawmakers have nearly completely banned abortion, approved the largest lowering of property taxes in state history, passed billions in border security funding, and approved a controversial law allowing state and local police to arrest immigrants they believed crossed into Texas illegally.

However, the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton on bribery and abuse of power accusations drew historic amounts of pushback from members of his own party. The House overwhelmingly voted to remove the attorney general but the Texas Senate, led by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, voted to acquit him.

Rep. Oliverson told reporters at an Austin press conference Thursday he will not support giving Democratic members committee chair positions. The decades-old tradition has been in the crosshairs of many of Phelan's critics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.