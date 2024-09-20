Ted Cruz and Colin Allred agree to debate as their U.S. Senate race gains attention

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Democratic challenger Colin Allred, a member of the U.S. House from Dallas, have agreed to debate three weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

The 7 p.m. debate on Oct. 15, at the WFAA studios in downtown Dallas, will not include an audience, according to a Friday announcement.

The moderators will be WFAA senior political reporter Jason Whitely and Gromer Jeffers Jr., political writer at The Dallas Morning News.

The Tuesday night session will air live on the broadcast and digital platforms of TEGNA stations across the state.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 7. Voter registration status can be checked here.