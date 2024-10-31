Decision 2024

See why NBC 5 viewers said they are voting and discover your voter type

The election is here. Explore five charts showing what voters are thinking, then discover your own voter personality in our interactive quiz

By Alex Ford

Alex Ford/NBC and Getty Images

We surveyed NBC DFW viewers about their thoughts and feelings as they head to the polls. The results reveal voters grappling with key policy issues, navigating a range of emotions and preparing to make their voices heard.

Through a series of charts, we explore who's voting, why and what issues matter most. From generational divides to the influence of social media, these graphics shed light on what's shaping your collective vote.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Toward the end of this article, you can see how your own voting attitudes and behaviors fit into the bigger picture.

What's driving you to the polls

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

All respondents to our survey indicated that they are planning to vote – far above the national turnout rates of 67% in 2020 (the highest in over a century) and 60% in 2016. When asked why they're voting, survey participants cited diverse reasons, from civic duty to specific policy concerns.

The issues shaping your vote

When asked to choose the single most important issue shaping their vote, 36% of respondents cited the economy. Abortion and reproductive rights ranked second at 24%, and immigration followed at 11%.

How you’re feeling about Election Day

Elections aren't just about policies and candidates -- they're also about emotions. We asked you to describe your feelings about the upcoming election in one word.

Anxiety dominates voter sentiment at 35%.

However, nearly a third of respondents remain hopeful.

Information overload

How we consume news and information can significantly impact our political views.

How much time do voters spend following the news? Respondents are fairly equally split.

On social media, most users see limited political content, with just 8% reporting that politics dominates their feeds.

 

Where do you fit?

Enough about everyone else. Let’s talk about you.

How do your own voting attitudes and behaviors fit into the bigger picture? Answer a brief series of questions to uncover your unique voter profile. We'll create a personalized mosaic that captures your political priorities, motivations and outlook.

Each mosaic tile is composed of several key elements:

The overall pattern shows your driving force -- whether it's health care, education or economic policy.

The outer shape reflects your voting plans.

Your mosaic's colors capture your feeling about the voting process, from hopeful to scared.

Together, these elements create your unique tile. You'll also discover which voter persona you most closely align with -- based on common patterns of motivation and behavior we've identified in our survey responses.

Answers to the quiz are anonymous and will not be recorded or stored in any fashion.

Ready to start?

 

Methodology note: This survey was conducted online from October 11, 2024 to October 26, 2024, with 80 respondents. Readers should note that online surveys may not fully reflect the views of the entire electorate.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 Oct 18

Early voting ends tomorrow, here's what's on the ballot if you haven't voted

Decision 2024 Oct 18

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What state races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

Preparing for Election Day

As November 5 nears, explore more of our comprehensive coverage of the election.

Decision 2024 Sep 13

Plan Your Vote

Decision 2024 Oct 29

Voters will decide on nearly 150 ballot measures next week. Here are the ones to watch.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us