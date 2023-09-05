North Texans line up among Paxton supporters at impeachment trial

As temperatures soared outside the Texas Capitol Tuesday, Ken Paxton’s supporters filled the Senate, lining up outside of the chamber for one of nearly three hundred seats for the state’s first impeachment trial in close to 50 years.

People came from around the state to claim one of the limited tickets distributed each morning and afternoon.

That included a busload of members of the Collin County Republican Party, who said they came to pray for the suspended attorney general.

Others, including members of the True Texas Project, felt the proceeding was simply too high stakes to miss.

“We duly elected him back in this last election and this trial is trying to overturn the voice of the people,” said Jennifer White of Frisco.

“This very much feels like a witch hunt, and to block Ken Paxton who has been a patriot for the conservative voice, it feels very wrong and it feels like it’s following the other stuff going on with Washington,” said Rosie Levitt.

While some went into the morning wishing for a quick resolution, they were prepared to stay as the proceedings continued on, settling in to stand by the man they elected in a trial that could drag on.

“He’s very much on our side. He’s been going to our rallies, our meetings. He’s part of us, and he really loves us. And you know, a lot of them say they’re going to do what they’re going to do when they get to Austin and once they get here in Austin, they don’t do it,” said Jackie Wakin.