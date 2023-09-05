Sam Houston

What is the Sam Houston bible and why was it used at Paxton's trial?

The Sam Houston bible was used to swear in the Texas Senate at Paxton’s impeachment trial on Sept. 5

By Lucy Ladis

AP Photo/Eric Gay

During the swearing-in ceremonies at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick used the Sam Houston bible.

Patrick said due to the significance of the occasion he brought out the Bible that the Texas judicial branch has used for over 150 years.

The Bible was believed to be owned by Sam Houston and was used at his swearing-in as President of the Republic of Texas in 1941. Later he personally gifted the book to the Supreme Court of The Republic of Texas.

On the inside cover, an elaborate inscription reads "Supreme Court of the Republic of Texas, 184-". The page is torn in half and it is believed that Houston’s signature is on the lost half of the page.

Samuel Houston was an American general who played an important role in the Texas Revolution. He was also the first and third president of the Republic of Texas, and one of the first senators to represent Texas in the United States Senate. Later he served as the seventh governor of Texas.

With the origins unclear and no concrete evidence, the stories may be a Texas-sized myth according to the Texas Courts history page about the Bible. The Bible's origins have been questioned in recent years, but the Texas Supreme Court continues to use the treasured book.

KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Ken Paxton 1 hour ago

Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins on charges of corruption and bribery

Ken Paxton 14 hours ago

What are the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton

Ken Paxton 3 hours ago

Ken Paxton impeachment trial underway in Austin

This article tagged under:

Sam HoustonKen PaxtonDan Patrickimpeachment trial
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us