Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) joined NBC 5 for a live interview Wednesday afternoon during NBC 5 News at 5 p.m.

Video from the interview will be added to this article for on-demand replays Wednesday afternoon.

During the interview, the governor addressed the state's pandemic response so far, plans for distributing a vaccine, allegations of voter fraud related to the presidential election and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offering a reward for information on voter fraud and, finally, Veterans Day.