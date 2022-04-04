Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Finds Support in Dallas Among Law Students

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination is debated in Washington, D.C., there was support for the judge in Dallas.

“We have been waiting centuries. It means opening doors. It means opening minds. It means our viewpoint matters, and we will finally get a voice,” said Dr. Sheron Patterson, Sr. Pastor of Hamilton United Methodist Church.

“This is a very important day in the history of America,” said State Sen. Royce West, (D-Dallas).

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to become the first Black woman on the United State Supreme Court.

The young black lawyers' organizing coalition joined other groups at UNT Dallas, to voice their support.

“It was important to us to engage our communities around the historic nature of this appointment but also around the importance of the Supreme Court to the protection and extension of civil rights for communities of color,” said Abdul Dosunmu founder, chief strategist of the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition.

Law student Jessica Paige was one of the speakers.

“We are living in history. You know we are experiencing it, and it is very surreal to experience that, especially as a law student, especially as a Black female law student,” said Paige.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-11 to move the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate.

Monday's Senate vote, which was split 11-11, comes after hearings that were at times combative.

The tie vote, which was expected, does not derail Jackson's nomination. Democrats are set to break the stalemate in the full chamber, setting up Jackson's confirmation as soon as Friday.

Student Jeffrey O’Neal was there for one day of the hearing.

“It was amazing. There were a couple of questions that could shake a person but to see how poised and confident she was with her answers was very, very nice to see,” said Jeffrey O’Neal.

Right now, all 50 Democrats say they support Jackson, which would be enough for confirmation. A full Senate vote is expected by the end of the week.