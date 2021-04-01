87th Texas Legislature

In Overnight Vote, Texas Senate Passes Bill That Would Make it Harder to Vote

Republicans said the bill was aimed at protecting election integrity even as state officials found no irregularities during the November elections.

By James Barragan, The Dallas Morning News

The Texas Senate passed a bill early Thursday morning that would limit early voting hours, restrict the amount of voting machines available at countywide polling places and take power over election administration away from local officials.

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said Senate Bill 7 was meant to protect election integrity, an issue that GOP officials have galvanized around since former President Donald Trump began an attack on the veracity of the 2020 elections, which he lost. Hughes, however, said his bill was not part of a national effort to limit voting rights and noted that he had filed a similar bill two years ago.

“I’m not the one trying to make this a national debate,” Hughes said. “I’m talking about Texas.”

While Texas election officials say the 2020 elections in the state were “smooth and secure,” Republicans in the statehouse have prioritized the issue and are pushing bills in both legislative chambers. Gov. Greg Abbott has made “election integrity” an emergency item this session.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

