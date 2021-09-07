Gov. Abbott Calls Third Special Session

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday he's calling a third special session of the legislature.

The first special session failed for a lack of quorum when democrats fled to Washington, D.C. A second session started on Aug. 7. The third special session will start on Monday, Sept. 20.

Following the end of the 87th Legislative Session, the governor called a special session to advance items on his agenda that were not passed during the regular session. But that session collapsed when Texas House Democrats walked out of the Capitol and flew to Washington, D.C., depriving the body of a quorum and stopping the session in its tracks.

The Democrats said they were leaving because the Republicans were pushing an election integrity bill that they said was veiled voter suppression. Republicans say that's not true and the legislation is necessary in order to have secure elections in Texas. Abbott signed that legislation into law on the same day that he called the third special session.

The list of items on Abbott's agenda include: