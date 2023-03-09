Debate Over Daylight Saving Time Continues in Austin With Lawmakers Facing Several Proposals

Some Texas lawmakers are hoping this weekend could be the last Texans will need to change their clocks.

Rep. Matt Shaheen, (R-Plano) wants this weekend to be the last time you change your clocks.

“This Sunday, you would set your clock back forward and you just keep it that way,” said Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano), who filed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.

“The reasons that we switch our clocks back and forth are pretty antiquated. It is back to when we were mostly an agrarian economy. And citizens have told me they really don’t like changing their clocks, they would rather just keep daylight saving because you have an extra hour in the evening of daylight,” said Shaheen.

There have been bills in past sessions regarding time changes. Shaheen says he believes bills may have a better chance this time because he is hearing about this more often from constituents.

His bill would also put the whole state on the same clock. Right now, El Paso and some other areas are on Mountain time.

Austin Democratic Rep. Vikki Goodwin is one of the House members sponsoring a resolution on the time change.

“I have had a lot of constituents ask for it,” said Goodwin.

Her resolutions would let voters make a time-change decision. The resolution allows voters to choose whether they want standard or daylight saving time year-round.

“I think it should be up to voters to decide. People have very strong opinions about whether they want to have standard time year-round versus daylight saving time year-round," Goodwin said. "So, I think it should be up to voters to make that decision."

The same resolution has been filed on the senate side by Sen Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo).

There is a national push, too. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) has reintroduced legislation to make daylight saving time permanent. It got through the Senate last year but didn’t make it through the House before the session ended.