Attorney General Ken Paxton and Office Face Questions About Settlement With Whistleblowers

A recent settlement was announced, between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the four former employees who accused him of corruption. It is a $3.3 million settlement, which will be paid for with tax dollars.

At a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting Tuesday, the General Litigation Division Chief was asked how much the state has spent on the case.

"My understanding is that we have spent close to $600,000 so far defending the case,” said Chris Hilton, General Litigation Division Chief.

Hilton told members of the Appropriations Committee, that the $3.3 million settlement saves money for the state instead of continuing the case.

The money would be paid by the Office of the Attorney General, money that comes from taxpayer dollars. It needs legislature approval.

“If in fact, this body does not vote for it, General Paxton, would you be willing to pay for it out of your campaign account?" asked Rep. Jarvis Johnson, (D) Houston.

Paxton did not answer, sitting next to Hilton, but Hilton did.

“I don’t want to speak for the Attorney General. I’ll just say that there is no whistleblower case where any individual has paid anything because the individual is not liable under the terms of the statute,” said Hilton.

Hilton pointed out, there is no admission of wrongdoing by anyone in the settlement but the legislature has to make the decision.

“I think that it is one in which the citizens of Texas have not bought into the settlement and covering the settlement,” said Rep. Carl Sherman, (D) Desoto.

Republican Representative Jeff Leach who chairs the committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence, said in a statement, “I am extremely troubled and concerned that hardworking taxpayers are expected to be on the hook for this settlement between the Attorney General and former employees of his office. I’ve spoken with the Attorney General and his staff directly and have communicated in no uncertain terms that, on behalf of our constituents, legislators will have questions and legislators will expect answers.”

We asked for a statement from the Attorney General’s office, and received this: “Under the plain text of chapter 554 of the Texas Government Code, the 'employing state or local governmental entity' is the required defendant in a whistleblower claim. Here, that’s the Office of the Attorney General, not any individual within the Office or some other party. Pursuant to the statute, if the funds are disbursed by the State of Texas, that process is managed by the Texas Legislature."