Joe Biden

Lines Grow Outside Gilley’s Ahead of Biden Dallas Rally

The event is at Gilley's at 7:30 p.m.

NBC 5 News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a rally in Dallas Monday night ahead of Super Tuesday.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who have dropped out of the race, will join Biden at the event at Gilley's at 7:30 p.m. Both are expected to endorse the former vice president.

People started to line up outside the venue at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to see Biden, who won South Carolina by a wide margin Saturday.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Biden Gains Momentum As Buttigieg And Klobuchar Drop Out

2020 Election 4 hours ago

Biden Nabs Klobuchar, Buttigieg Backing on Super Tuesday Eve

A Buttigieg supporter in line for the event said she thought the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana did the right thing by suspending his campaign Sunday night.

"We're very disappointed," Collen Carrico said. "We so wanted him to be the next president, we think he's fantastic, but we really feel its what the Democrats need to pull forward."

Buttigieg was scheduled to hold a rally in Dallas Sunday night, before he instead returned to South Bend to announce the suspension of his campaign.

Texas has 228 delegates at stake Tuesday, the second-highest total among the 14 states up for grabs, trailing California's 415.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDallasAmy KlobucharPete ButtigiegSuper Tuesday
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us