Lines Grow Outside Gilley’s Ahead of Biden Dallas Rally

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a rally in Dallas Monday night ahead of Super Tuesday.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who have dropped out of the race, will join Biden at the event at Gilley's at 7:30 p.m. Both are expected to endorse the former vice president.

People started to line up outside the venue at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to see Biden, who won South Carolina by a wide margin Saturday.

A Buttigieg supporter in line for the event said she thought the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana did the right thing by suspending his campaign Sunday night.

"We're very disappointed," Collen Carrico said. "We so wanted him to be the next president, we think he's fantastic, but we really feel its what the Democrats need to pull forward."

Buttigieg was scheduled to hold a rally in Dallas Sunday night, before he instead returned to South Bend to announce the suspension of his campaign.

Texas has 228 delegates at stake Tuesday, the second-highest total among the 14 states up for grabs, trailing California's 415.