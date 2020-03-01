Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Rally Before Suspending Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was scheduled to hold a rally in Dallas Sunday night, but shortly before it was to begin the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana announced a change of plans.

As news broke he would suspend his campaign for president, supporters had started to gather at Main Street Garden Park in Dallas for the 6:30 p.m. rally.

“I am in shock, yeah. I was on my way here to the rally, when I got the news notifications and texts from friends that, you know, he dropped out,” said Andrew Gonzales of Dallas.

"I'd hoped he'd wait until after Super Tuesday and see how he did there,” Sandra Weinstein of Flower Mound said.

Vendors had already set out merchandise, which was lowered to half price after word got out that Buttigieg was out of the race.

Some supporters said they had already voted for Buttigieg during the early voting period. While some supporters expressed disappointment, others focused on the future.

“I think he is not done. He is young, 37, brilliant, and I think he is doing what is best for the party right now," said Lee Swift of Dallas.