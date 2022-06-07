Early Voting Underway in Runoff for Arlington City Council Seat

Early voting is underway for an Arlington City Council seat sent to a runoff election in May.
Long Pham and Albert Parra are on the ballot for the District 6 seat on Saturday, June 18.
Pham received 46.5% of the vote and Parra received 35.9%. Also in the race were Chris Dobson, who received 8.6% of the vote, and Joshua Taylor with 9.1%.
Early voting runs from June 6 through June 14. Click here for polling places and times.
The winner would replace Ruby Faye Woolridge who has served as the District 6 representative since 2020.