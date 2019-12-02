Rep. Duncan Hunter to Change Not Guilty Plea

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves federal court after a motions hearing in San Diego.

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) is expected to change his not guilty plea in federal court Tuesday for corruption charges brought against him in late 2018.

Hunter’s attorneys filed for a change of plea hearing, which Judge Thomas Whelan set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at a federal courtroom in San Diego.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, were indicted in August of 2018 on charges they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses ranging from groceries to golf trips and family vacations. Prosecutors have also said Hunter spent campaign money on a string of extramarital affairs.

Duncan Hunter previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. In her plea deal, she agreed to testify against her husband during his trial.

Hunter’s trial was originally set for October 2019, but Whelan rescheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.

It is unclear what specific crimes Duncan Hunter might address or how Tuesday’s change of plea will impact the trial.

NBC 7 reached out to Duncan Hunter's attorneys to determine to what the representative will change his plea.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.