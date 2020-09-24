Doug Emhoff, Husband of VP Nominee Kamala Harris, Visits Texas Virtually

The state of Texas is a huge prize on election day. Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris believes the Biden-Harris ticket is the one that can flip the state.

The polls are tightening, and we believe Texans are smart, they can see that this current administration has dropped the ball on COVID,” said Emhoff.

We spoke to Emhoff, who made three virtual stops through the state.

One was a small business, an ice cream shop, impacted by COVID-19.

“COVID has devastated small businesses across Texas and across the country,” said Emhoff.

The state of Texas is a huge prize on election day. Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris joined NBC 5 to discuss a variety of topics as election day approaches.

Emhoff, is listening to their stories and relaying them back. Now on the campaign trail, he is in a unique position. He could be the first Second Gentleman.

“I am spending all my time for these next 40 days working on the election but yeah, but it’s quite an honor and a responsibility when it happens,” said Emhoff.

An attorney, he plans to focus on access to justice.

“I am a longtime lawyer and I was always struck as a young lawyer by folks literally sitting in the hallways of courtrooms, and you know, with their hands out tugging on my jacket for help, and it never left me, so I have always had a passion for pro bono legal services and encouraging others,” said Emhoff.

Emhoff has done both virtual events and in-person events promoting the Biden-Harris ticket.

And he plans to continue campaigning with just 40 days, until the election.