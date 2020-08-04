Democrats Plan Seven-Figure Investment in Texas Senate Race as Cornyn's Lead Slips to 6 Points Over Hegar

The Senate contest in Texas is turning into a nail-biter, with challenger M.J. Hegar pulling within six percentage points of Sen. John Cornyn in a poll released Tuesday.

Within hours, the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm announced a seven-figure investment in the race, a move without precedent in decades as the national party left Texas Democrats to fend for themselves during a prolonged era of GOP dominance.

The 44-38 spread found in the Morning Consult survey of likely Texas voters shows a tighter race than any previous poll, a promising sign for the challenger.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.