Democrat Running Against QAnon-Supporting Republican in Georgia Drops Out of Race

Kevin Van Ausdal's surprise announcement appears to guarantee Marjorie Taylor Greene will be elected to Congress in November

The empty House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Photo by Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Democratic congressional candidate running against QAnon-supporting Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia announced on Friday he was dropping out of the race.

The surprise announcement by Kevin Van Ausdal appears to guarantee Greene, who has a history of racist comments and promoting conspiracy theories, will be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

Greene declared victory in the race on Twitter after Van Ausdal's announcement.

"As the Congresswoman from NW Georgia, I look forward to fighting for our Christian, American values and helping @realDonaldTrump pass an #AmericaFirst agenda! No one will fight harder against the radical, Socialist Democrats than me," Greene wrote in a pair of tweets.

"Now let's all work together to re-elect @realDonaldTrump, hold the U.S. Senate, repeal Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and help GA Republicans win! SAVE AMERICA. STOP SOCIALISM. DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS!" she tweeted.

