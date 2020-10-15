early voting

Lewisville Polling Center Closed After Clerk Tests Positive for COVID-19

Election site to be sanitized, reopen Friday with new workers

herring rec center
The Denton County Elections Administration has temporarily closed a polling location in Lewisville after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Elections officials said a clerk working at the Fred P. Herring Recreation Center in Lewisville reported feeling unwell on Wednesday and was tested for coronavirus after going to a doctor. The test was confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the elections site was shut down at 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to the county elections daily early voting report, nearly 2,000 people voted at the center in the first two days of early voting with 991 people voting at the center on Tuesday and another 953 voting at the location on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear how many people voted at the location before it was shut down on Thursday afternoon.

As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health (DCPH), any individual who has had extended exposure will be notified and asked to quarantine. It is not clear if that includes people who voted at the recreation center in the last three days.

Election officials said the location will be thoroughly sanitized on Thursday and will reopen to voters at 7 a.m. Friday with new poll workers.

early votingLewisvilleDecision 2020election daydenton county elections
