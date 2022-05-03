Roe v. Wade

Daughter of ‘Jane Roe' Fears Overturning Decision ‘Could Take Us Back 50 Years'

Melissa Mills, eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, said whether to have an abortion 'shouldn’t be anybody else’s choice but that woman who needs to make that decision'

In this April 26, 1989, file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A daughter of the woman whose legal challenge led to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling said on Tuesday that if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision, it could set women back 50 years.

Melissa Mills, eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, told MSNBC she is in “disbelief” that the nation’s highest court appears poised to overturn the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Politico reported Monday on a leaked draft decision that appears to show there are enough justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the draft is authentic, but said it did not represent a final decision from the high court.

“I can’t believe that it could take us back 50 years and there’s going to be so many unnecessary deaths and people without what they need for health care and to take care of themselves,” Mills said.

