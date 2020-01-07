Iran

Congress Reacts to Iran Attack on US Forces. Pelosi Says ‘World Cannot Afford War’

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were briefed on the attack on the facilities housing U.S. troops by Vice President Mike Pence, according to their spokesmen

Republican and Democratic members of Congress said Tuesday night that they are praying for U.S. forces overseas and that they are monitoring developments following news that Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. military forces in Iraq.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted that the U.S. and the world "cannot afford war."

"Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war," she said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

