New Polls released last week by Quinnipiac show Republicans still hold an advantage in major statewide races. Governor Greg Abbott is ahead of Challenger Lupe Valdez by 19 points in the poll, and Senator Ted Cruz is ahead of challenger Representative Beto O’Rourke by 11 points. The early numbers call into question a so called "blue wave."

Representative O’Rourke has developed support throughout the state, and has out raised Senator Cruz in some fundraising quarters. He told our news partner, The Dallas Morning News, that Tarrant County determined the direction of the state. You can see he has some support there, with signs in the traditionally red county. That is where Democrats will converge beginning June 21, for the Democratic State Convention.

“Since we are trying to turn Tarrant County blue, what a better place to have it than right here in Fort Worth, Texas,” said Fort Worth Congressman Marc Veasey.

But the primaries were a sign that the blue wave hasn't hit the shore. Republicans outvoted Democrats statewide, and in Tarrant County. Veasey tells NBC 5 he thinks the numbers will turn around.

Will Democrats Ever Be Able to Turn Texas Blue?

“Absolutely. You have to think there are a lot of different reasons why people vote in primaries. I know people that are Democrats that vote in the Republican primary because they want to vote for a particular judge,” said Veasey. He added, “the people that vote in the primaries, it is not really an accurate view of a person that is Democratic or Republican.

But statewide races like governor and senator can affect voting in down ballot district races.

Vanessa Adia is running against well-known Congresswoman Kay Granger. She believes this year’s effort is different, including block walking every corner of the county.

“I have heard many people say, you know nobody has ever knocked on my door before, and they are starting to feel important and listened to,” said Aida.