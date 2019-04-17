Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Dallas Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Dallas Wednesday for a Trump Victory event.

Air Force Two is expected to land at Dallas Love Field at about noon. Live video of the vice president's arrival will be streamed in the player at the top of the page.

Pence's Trump Victory event is scheduled to begin at about 1 p.m.

At about 2 p.m., Pence will head west to Midland where he will visit a Permian Basin Oil Field and Diamondback Oil Rig. There, the vice president will receive a briefing on the rig’s operation, tour the rig, and give remarks to employees regarding the positive impacts of the administration’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Afterward, Pence will participate in another Trump Victory event before heading back to Washington D.C. at about 6:20 p.m.

Severe weather is expected in North Texas Wednesday, though the vice president is expected to depart the area before storms arrive.

