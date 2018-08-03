U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Releases First Ads in Re-Election Campaign - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Releases First Ads in Re-Election Campaign

By Thomas Holt and Julie Fine

Published at 5:26 PM CDT on Aug 3, 2018 | Updated at 6:52 PM CDT on Aug 3, 2018

    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) releases several advertisements as the campaign heads into the final three months. (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) now has several advertisements on the air in Texas, as first reported by the Texas Tribune.

    One of the ads takes direct aim at the man who wants his job, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso), on drug policy. One ad, running in Lubbock says, "Beto O'Rourke said we should consider legalizing all narcotics, including heroin."

    O'Rourke's camp telling NBC 5 this is not his position. He does support legalization of marijuana, and says we need a larger discussion on the war on drugs. Cruz's strategy is one the democrat saw coming. O'Rourke told supporters in San Antonio back on June 29 that his message would be skewed.

    “It is these kinds of mischaracterizations of our positions, preying on the fears and anxieties of our fellow Texans, that they will try to use as they have used in the past," Said O’Rourke on June 29.

    In another ad released on Friday, Cruz focuses on his accomplishments, championing his work in response to last year's major hurricane.

    Last week O'Rourke released his first campaign ad, a web exclusive about his statewide ground game, made up of cell phone video.

