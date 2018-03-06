Trump Tariff Backlash 'Brewing' in North Texas

Brewers locally are bracing for the impact of President Donald Trump's proposed tariff on imported steel and aluminum. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

President Donald Trump is standing his ground to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. He is expected to sign off on the controversial idea by the end of this week.

Both metals are crucial raw materials for consumer goods like automobiles, airplanes, appliances, canned drinks and beer.

Brewers locally are bracing for the impact.

MillerCoors released a statement through social media, stating "We're disappointed with President Trump's announcement of a 10 percent tariff on aluminum… Like most brewers, we are selling an increasing amount of our beers in aluminum cans, and this action will cause aluminum prices to rise. It is likely to lead to job losses across the beer industry.”

“If the tariff increase goes through it will impact business,” said Kat Thompson of the Texas Ale Project, a local brewery in Dallas. “Aluminum can prices will go up putting pressure on brewers’ margins and steel prices too. Consumers could see higher beer and canned good prices on the shelves,” said Thompson.