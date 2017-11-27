Dallas-based Heritage Auctions has a bevy of rare presidential relics available for auction this week, including works of art created by President John F. Kennedy and President Donald Trump.

Other items that are expected to fetch high sums include one of the earliest photographs ever taken of an American president, the bugle that sounded Taps during the funeral for President Abraham Lincoln and a series of handprints made of President Franklin and Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Trump work is a sketch of the New York City skyline, made in Sharpie. The President drew the piece in 2005 for a charity auction.

At the time, the 9” x 11.5” sketch sold for $6,000. It is expected to sell for $15,000 or more at Heritage Auction’s Americana and Political auction on Saturday, Dec. 2.

"Nobody could have envisioned back then that Donald Trump would become President," said Don Ackerman, Consignment Director at Heritage Auctions. “So now all of a sudden you have something that was worth X number of dollars [in 2005] that is with a whole lot more that he became president.”

"President Trump generates a whole lot of publicity on a daily basis or an hourly basis, and if someone has something like this and they want to sell it now is the right time to sell,” Ackerman said.

A rare painting completed in 1955 by President John F. Kennedy will be auctioned by Kennedy family heirs who, displayed the oil on canvas in the home of Robert F. Kennedy for decades, according to a Heritage Auctions news release.

The painting, done in oil and pencil, depicts a coastal town on the French Riviera and it is expected to fetch $50,000 or more.

The bugle which sounded taps over the body of slain President Abraham Lincoln following his assassination will likely go for more than $50,000, according to Heritage Auctions.

“It is a really an evocative item and it is one of a kind and really it evokes images of that day in Washington, D.C. when Lincoln was assassinated,” Ackerman said.

A rare and early photo of President John Quincy Adams is also expected to go for more than $50,000, according to Heritage Auctions.

John Quincy Adams was the first president to be photographed, and this particular daguerreotype was made in 1846.

Also included in the Americana and Political auction is a set of handprints made by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor.

According to Heritage Auctions, the prints were made in secret inside of the White House by a palm reader.

In addition to the palm prints, the 1937 session also included a “full and detailed character sketch” of the president, his wife and other members of the first family, according to Heritage Auctions.

The works are expected to fetch $20,000 or more.

