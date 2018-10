In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump (L) talks with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during an event regarding the modernization the nation's air traffic control system, in the East Room at the White House on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed a letter of principal that would privatize the air traffic control functions of the Federal Aviation Administration.

President Donald Trump will star at a rally in Houston on Oct. 22 to help Sen. Ted Cruz, the president's campaign announced Monday night.

The president announced last month that he would hold a "major rally" for Cruz at the biggest stadium they could find in Texas.

This rally is set for the NRG Arena, which has an 8,000-seat arena -- a far more modest venue than the one Trump had promised.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.