Migrant Families Separated at Border May Get 2nd Shot at Asylum in US

The settlement would let some parents and their children redo their asylum interview with a lawyer present

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    U.S. CBP Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File
    In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

    The Trump administration has reached a settlement agreement with lawyers representing migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border that may give the families a second chance to claim asylum in the U.S., NBC News reported.

    Many parents had felt pressured to drop asylum cases in order to see their children again or said they were misled into thinking that leaving their children in the U.S. was the only way they could be reunited.

    The settlement, which still needs a federal judge's approval, would let some parents and their children redo their asylum interview with a lawyer present.

    An ACLU lawyer said the settlement "will now finally give parents a meaningful opportunity to seek asylum with their children." The Justice Department declined to comment while the Department of Homeland Security didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images
