With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Democrat Beverly Powell is projected to win the Texas State Senate District seat formerly held by Republican Konni Burton. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

Texas Senate - District 10 100% Reporting

Texas State Senate District 10 encompasses part of Fort Worth and it is a swing district in the state legislature.

The district has only been in Republican hands since 2014. Before that, it was held by Sen. Wendy Davis who left the position to run for governor against Greg Abbott.

The seat is currently held by Republican Konni Burton who is being challenged by Democrat newcomer Beverly Powell.

Burton said she's "a defender of the taxpayer." Powell said she's wants to focus on issues like education, healthcare and viable economic development.

President Donald Trump won this district in the 2016 election, but by a very slim margin. He received 47.9 percent of the vote, and Hillary Clinton received 47.3 percent. There were about 1,800 votes separating the two.