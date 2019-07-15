Sen. Cornyn, MJ Hegar Announce Fundraising Numbers

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced a haul of more than $2.5 million during the second quarter of the year. The senior senator from Texas now has more than $9 million on hand for his re-election bid for his fourth term.

"Over the last three months we've seen a massive surge in enthusiasm and grassroots support for the campaign," said campaign manager John Jackson. "It's clear folks from all corners of our state don't want Chuck Schumer's politics here in Texas."

Cornyn's Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar, announced she raised more than $1 million since she joined the race in April and now has about $595,000 cash on hand.

Hegar, of Round Rock, ran for Congress in 2018 and lost in a close race.

"I am proud of the campaign we are building from the ground up and am excited to see so many Texans hopping on board. This is just the start. It is clear that Texans are ready to have someone working for them, not someone bought and paid for by corporate PACs," said Hegar.

There will likely be a Democratic primary with at least one other challenger.

Former Houston Rep. Chris Bell announced he is in the race, but he announced after fundraising numbers were due. State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) is set to make an announcement about his future next Monday.

