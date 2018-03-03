Man Dies After Shooting Self in Head Near WH: Officials

A man has died after he shot himself in the head near the White House North Lawn Saturday morning, officials said

President Donald Trump is not at the White House this weekend and is in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. He was briefed on the initial incident, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News.



"At approximately 11:46 AM, a white male suffered a self-inflicted gun-shot wound to the head outside the North White House fence line," the Secret Service said in a statement. The unidentified man approached the area, brandished a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, "none of which appear at this time to have been directed toward the White House."

No other injuries were reported related to the incident, the agency said, and those inside the White House were told to shelter in place. The Metropolitan Police also confirmed the incident.

The shooting occurred along the north fence of the White House near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, the Secret Service said. Pedestrian and street traffic in the area was being rerouted.