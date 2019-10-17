Energy Secretary Rick Perry Expected to Step Down: Report

President Donald Trump listens as Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during an event about the environment in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas who joined the Trump administration in 2017, has notified President Donald Trump that he will be leaving his post soon, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

A White House official did not dispute the report, according to NBC News.

Perry ended his own presidential bid in September 2015 and later endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz, a fellow Texan. After Cruz dropped out, Perry endorsed Donald Trump.

Perry recently has become entangled in the Ukraine affair. Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that Perry was key in attempts to install new management at the top of Ukraine’s state oil and gas company, Naftogaz. A group with ties to Trump was trying to steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies, The AP wrote.

Perry Sworn in as Energy Secretary

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry was sworn in Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence as the Energy secretary. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

Perry denied that he pressed for changes at the energy company, and his spokeswoman has said his conversations about Naftogaz were about creating an environment where Western companies could do business.

Meanwhile, Trump told Republicans on Oct. 5 that it was Perry who had prompted the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president in which Trump pushed for an investigation of the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The call prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment inquiry.

In a Wall Street Interview on Wednesday, Perry said that he contacted the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at Trump’s direction to address alleged Ukrainian corruption.

Perry, Who Once Forgot Energy Dept, May Lead It

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who famously forgot the Energy Department as he listed in a debate the federal agencies he promised to eliminate, is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to become energy secretary. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016)

Perry said that Giuliani talked about unsubstantiated concerns about Ukraine’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, the Wall Street Journal reported. Perry also said that he had never heard the president, Giuliani or any of Trump’s appointees discuss investigating the Bidens.

This is a developing story