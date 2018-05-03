Texas Congressman Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

Rep. Michael Burgess Signs Letter Nominating President Trump for Nobel Prize - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rep. Michael Burgess Signs Letter Nominating President Trump for Nobel Prize

Rep. Burgess is the only member of the North Texas delegation who signed the letter

By Julie Fine

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    U.S. Representative Michael Burgess (R-Denton) is one of 18 lawmakers who wrote a letter to the Nobel Committee, nominating President Trump for a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

    “The larger arc of history is better served if there is peace on the Korean peninsula,” said Burgess.

    Burgess sat down with NBC 5 for his first interview after signing the letter. The letter pushes for the nomination for President Trump’s work to end the Korean War and denuclearize the Korean peninsula. The leaders believe the President united the international community and imposed harsh sanctions that brought North Korea to the negotiating table.

    “A year ago what were we talking about in regards to North and South Korea, we were talking about how do we intercept a rocket right after-its launched before it does damage to us, and as a consequence we are ending up violating their airspace," Burgess explained. "And today, you have the leaders of those two countries meeting for the first time. Embracing, holding hands. It is an entirely different equation a year later, and I think the credit for that goes to The President of the United States."

    Burgess is the only member of the North Texas delegation who signed the letter.

