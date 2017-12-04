Trump Lawyer Claims 'The President Cannot Obstruct Justice'

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to a count of making false statements to the FBI. He is the fourth person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

One of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers argued Monday that, under the Constitution, the president cannot obstruct justice, NBC News reported.

"The President cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under (the Constitution's Article II) and has every right to express his view of any case," Dowd told NBC News Monday, revealing a potential legal defense in the Russia probe despite articles of impeachment against two of Trump's predecessors including charges of obstruction of justice.

This new line of reasoning comes two days after Trump tweeted, "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI," which caused uproar because it implied Trump knew Michael Flynn had committed a felony when he asked then-FBI Director James Comey to go easy on Flynn after the firing. That could amount to obstruction of justice.



Dowd has said he wrote the tweet, not Trump. He said Monday that it "did not admit obstruction," calling that "an ignorant and arrogant assertion."