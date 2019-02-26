NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff will moderate a forum Tuesday night with the large field of candidates hoping to fill the seat left vacant by term-limited Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Eight of the nine candidates who qualified for a place on the ballot are expected to attend. A write-in candidate has also said he wants to participate.

The live stream of the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the video player at the top of this article.

The forum is sponsored by the Buckner Terrace Homeowners Association and The Ferguson Road Initiative.

The candidates will get to make opening and closing statements and take part in a Q&A session, with Kalthoff asking questions compiled from neighbors and his years of covering Dallas City Hall. The candidates will have an equal, but limited amount of time to answer each question.

Taking part in the forum are the following candidates, listed in order of their position on the ballot. Ballot position was determined Monday by a drawing.

Lynn McBee , 50, a philanthropist who chairs The Bridge homeless center.

, 50, a philanthropist who chairs The Bridge homeless center. Jason Villalba , 47, former member of the Texas House of Representatives.

, 47, former member of the Texas House of Representatives. Scott Griggs , 44, lawyer, Dallas City Councilman, District 1

, 44, lawyer, Dallas City Councilman, District 1 Mike Ablon , 54, a Dallas real estate developer has said he will not be able to attend tonight’s forum.

, 54, a Dallas real estate developer has said he will not be able to attend tonight’s forum. Miguel Solis , 32, Dallas ISD Trustee, District 6, the youngest ever elected to the school board.

, 32, Dallas ISD Trustee, District 6, the youngest ever elected to the school board. Alyson Kennedy , 68, activist, socialist workers party member, 2016 presidential candidate in seven states.

, 68, activist, socialist workers party member, 2016 presidential candidate in seven states. Regina Montoya , 64, lawyer, community leader who chaired the Mayor's Task Force on Poverty.

, 64, lawyer, community leader who chaired the Mayor's Task Force on Poverty. Eric Johnson , 43, lawyer, member of the Texas House of Representatives.

, 43, lawyer, member of the Texas House of Representatives. Albert Black , 59, recently served as chairman of the Dallas Housing Authority and was the first black chairman of the Dallas Regional Chamber.

, 59, recently served as chairman of the Dallas Housing Authority and was the first black chairman of the Dallas Regional Chamber. Miguel Patino, a write-in candidate, has accepted an invitation to attend.

The forum will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Edna Rowe Elementary School, 4918 Hovenkamp Drive, Dallas. It was organized by Daniel Wood with the Buckner Terrace HOA.