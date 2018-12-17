Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Dallas Monday night to promote her memoir, "Becoming," in front of a stadium audience.

Tickets are sold out for the event at the American Airlines Center, but KRLD reports resale tickets are being sold online for hundreds of dollars.

Her book tour began Nov. 13 in Chicago and was extended to include 2019 dates in Canada and Europe. Obama is scheduled to speak in Austin Feb. 28 and Houston March 2.

Last week "Becoming" has been bought more than any other book in 2018, according to Forbes. The Associated Press reported that "Becoming" is "among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history" and is "among the best-selling political memoirs of all time."

