Bipartisan Call to Rename Senate Building for John McCain

Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the age of 81. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. (Published Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018)

In a move honoring John McCain's penchant for bipartisan friendship, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced he will propose renaming a Senate office building for the six-term Arizona senator.

McCain died Saturday after a one-year battle with brain cancer, prompting a flood of memorial posts.

"As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them," Schumer, a Democrat from New York, tweeted.

He then announced his plan to introduce a resolution to rename the Russell Senate Office Building after McCain.

Jeff Flake, McCain's fellow Republican Senator from Arizona, voiced full support for the effort.

"I want to be the first Republican co-sponsor," Flake said Sunday on Meet the Press. "That's a very fitting tribute."

McCain's Washington, D.C., offices were located on the second floor of the building.

The building was named in 1972 for Sen. Richard B. Russell, a Democrat from Georgia who opposed civil rights legislation and desegregation.