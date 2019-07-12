With temperatures already well into the 90s, the Salvation Army will open several cooling stations beginning Monday morning.

The summer heat has arrived in North Texas and people who work outside are having to take extra precautions to stay safe.

Now, a congresswoman from California has introduced a bill that she says can help workers across the nation stay safe in the heat.

"Every day, workers around the country, whether on a farm or in a warehouse, work in 100-degree temperatures or more just to feed their own families and the country," Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) said. "That exposure to high heat puts workers at risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Chu introduced the Asuncion Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act which she said is named for a worker who died from a heat stroke after working for 10 hours straight in high temperatures.

With the bill, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be required to establish a federal requirement that "workers in high heat environments - whether indoors or outdoors - have paid breaks in cool spaces, access to water, and limitations on how long they can be exposed to heat."

The bill would have employers give training about risk factor that could lead to heat-related illnesses and symptoms.