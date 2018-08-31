Federal Judge Refuses to Shut Down DACA Program

FILE - A woman holds up a sign outside the Capitol in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Dec. 5, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

A federal judge in Texas declined Friday to order an immediate halt to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Obama-era initiative that has allowed 700,000 young people, known as "Dreamers," to avoid deportation, NBC News reported.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen of Brownsville, Texas, was a blow to Texas and seven other states that hoped Hanen would find the program, known as DACA, as objectionable as he did another Obama program, Deferred Action for Parents of Americans.

"Today’s favorable ruling brings joy and relief to many young immigrants and their communities who have been waiting to hear whether DACA would be blocked," said Karla Perez, a DACA recipient who had urged the court to let the program continue.

DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States if they were under 16 when their parents brought them to the country and if they arrived by 2007. Three years ago, Hanen had blocked DAPA, which was intended to allow parents who came to the United States to remain if they had U.S.-citizen children, ruling in an earlier lawsuit also initiated by Texas.