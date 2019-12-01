Joe Sestak Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Campaign - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe Sestak Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Campaign

Sestak, the ninth candidate to leave the race, blamed lack of media attention for torpedoing his fundraising

Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    BRIDGET BENNETT/30240120A/AFP via Getty Images
    In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Joe Sestak speaks onstage at the "First in the West" event in Las Vegas.

    Joe Sestak ended his long-shot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination Sunday, telling supporters that he couldn't raise money because he was unable to break through in the media.

    Sestak, a former U.S. representative from Pennsylvania who turns 68 next week, qualified for none of the Democratic debates and failed to register even 1 percent in most opinion polls, NBC News reports.

    He raised less than half a million dollars in individual contributions, compared to the tens of millions of dollars raised by front-runners like former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

