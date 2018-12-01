How ‘Literacy’ Helped Write the Bush Legacy

Books carried a special meaning to President George H. W. Bush and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush. The couple made literacy a priority throughout their lives, most recently as advocates in Houston. (Published 22 minutes ago)

"This is America... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky," President George H.W. Bush said during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in 1988.

Today, those words still have an impact on Tiffaney Hunter. The Dallas woman spent a year as the Chief Communications Officer for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. She reflects on the quote that has stuck with her.

"And so that to me, is like communities no matter what background you are, that we all are stars," Hunter said.

Their words transcend politics because they're words Bush and his wife put into action.

Jerry Jones on President George H.W. Bush

Jerry Jones reflected on former President George H.W. Bush Saturday night at the Cowboys' Christmas celebration at The Star in Frisco. (Published 27 minutes ago)

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is a non-partisan organization. It paired the former first lady's platform in office with her husband's passion, providing reading programs and books to low-income families.

"He had the Points of Light, which was an organization that encouraged people all over the world to volunteer and serve in their community," Hunter said.

It was a spirit of giving back that saw no color boundary.

"I saw it first hand, the communities that we were serving were Hispanic, African American, white. It really encompassed everyone."

Hunter said the couple loved to inspire others and they didn't hesitate to do that in person.

"They basically lived what they preached. They truly, truly cared about the community, devoted their lives to service," she said.

Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

The former president died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, less than a year after his wife's passing. (Published Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018)

And while this final chapter may be over, Hunter believes their legacy and love story will carry on.

"Now that they both have gone, I feel like they are reunited, in love, in heaven," she said.