Dems Push Ahead With Measure Against Trump's Declaration

House Democrats planned to push ahead Friday with a measure that seeks to terminate President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, issued last week in order to circumvent Congress and build his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, NBC News reported.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, was set to file a joint resolution in the House that would repeal the president’s declaration. The measure was to be filed during the chamber’s pro forma session, since lawmakers are on recess and don’t return to Washington until Monday.

As of Wednesday, more than 90 House Democrats had signed onto the legislation as official co-sponsors. In a letter circulated to lawmakers of both parties, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urged all members to back it, saying the president’s move “undermines the separation of powers and Congress’s power of the purse.”

Once it passes the House, the measure would be sent to the Senate, where unlike most pieces of legislation, GOP leaders could not block it from reaching the floor.

Trump Declaration Faces Challenges