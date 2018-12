FILE - State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Aug. 9, 2017.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he is nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, NBC News reported.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nauert would replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would resign at the end of the year.

Nauert is a former “Fox & Friends” anchor who has been spokeswoman for the State Department since April 2017.