Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, exits after a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday introduced a resolution backed by more than 40 GOP senators excoriating House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, accusing Democrats of violating due process for interviewing key witnesses behind closed doors.

Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced the five-page resolution that includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as a co-sponsor on Thursday afternoon, NBC News reported.

Democrats argue that there is precedent stemming from the Nixon and Clinton impeachment proceedings for holding the initial investigation behind closed doors. They also have said they don't want witnesses coordinating their testimony.