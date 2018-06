Governor Greg Abbott announced a new furry member of the family.

On Twitter, the state's 48th Governor, tweeted there is a new golden retriever in the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

The new dog, who does not have a name yet, joins Pancake, the Abbott's first dog who was adopted in 2015. Both dogs are Golden Retrievers.

Pancake, even has her own Twitter account, @TexasPancake.