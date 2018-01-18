FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, Glenn R. Simpson, co-founder of the research firm Fusion GPS, arrives for a scheduled appearance before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The House intelligence committee on Thursday released 184 pages of sworn testimony by Glenn Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter whose opposition research into Donald Trump spawned a controversial dossier that ultimately was handed to the FBI.

It was the second release of Congressional testimony by Simpson, and it contained no Earth-shattering revelations, NBC News reported. But Simpson went into much greater detail with the House committee than he did with the Senate judiciary committee about his research into Trump’s alleged business dealings with Russians and organized crime figures.

“As we pieced together the early years of his biography, it seemed as if during the early part of his career he had connections to a lot of Italian mafia figures, and then gradually during the 90s became associated with Russian mafia figures,” Simpson said at one point, under oath, about the 45th president of the United States.