House Intel Committee Releases Glenn Simpson Trump-Dossier Testimony - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

House Intel Committee Releases Glenn Simpson Trump-Dossier Testimony

Glenn Simpson went into much greater detail with the House committee than he did with the Senate judiciary committee

Published at 6:53 PM CST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated at 8:22 PM CST on Jan 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    House Intel Committee Releases Glenn Simpson Trump-Dossier Testimony
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
    FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, Glenn R. Simpson, co-founder of the research firm Fusion GPS, arrives for a scheduled appearance before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    The House intelligence committee on Thursday released 184 pages of sworn testimony by Glenn Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter whose opposition research into Donald Trump spawned a controversial dossier that ultimately was handed to the FBI.

    It was the second release of Congressional testimony by Simpson, and it contained no Earth-shattering revelations, NBC News reported. But Simpson went into much greater detail with the House committee than he did with the Senate judiciary committee about his research into Trump’s alleged business dealings with Russians and organized crime figures.

    “As we pieced together the early years of his biography, it seemed as if during the early part of his career he had connections to a lot of Italian mafia figures, and then gradually during the 90s became associated with Russian mafia figures,” Simpson said at one point, under oath, about the 45th president of the United States.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices